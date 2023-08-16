Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) is Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 3.9% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Axon Enterprise worth $34,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $397,728.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $397,728.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,458 shares of company stock worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.14. The stock had a trading volume of 127,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,942. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.31. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

