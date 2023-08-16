Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 5.1 %

TSE AYA opened at C$7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.59 and a 1-year high of C$11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$847.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Aya Gold & Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$99,475.00. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.