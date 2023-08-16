Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 124,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 278,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.97.

About Azincourt Energy

(Get Free Report)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.