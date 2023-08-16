Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

NYSE:AZRE opened at $1.69 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999,691 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 124.2% during the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,044,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 578,270 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 326,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 261,022 shares in the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.