Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,146,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 769.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after buying an additional 57,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 348,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3024 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

