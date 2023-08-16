Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 10,181 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,797,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,197. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

