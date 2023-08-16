Banco Santander S.A. Buys 110 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after acquiring an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,443,000 after acquiring an additional 735,798 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after acquiring an additional 249,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $190.04 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

