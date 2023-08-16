Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after buying an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5,335.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 581,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,279,000 after purchasing an additional 570,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $94.17 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock worth $1,217,077. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

