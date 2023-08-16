Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Terex were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Terex by 812.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2,821.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

