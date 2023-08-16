Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Further Reading

