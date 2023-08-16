Banco Santander S.A. Has $744,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,439,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

EWC stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.