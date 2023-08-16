Banco Santander S.A. Has $768,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $93.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

