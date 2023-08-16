Banco Santander S.A. Sells 11,546 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,012,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,755 shares of company stock worth $3,954,300. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE COF opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

