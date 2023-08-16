Banco Santander S.A. Trims Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,222 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 54.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

