Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Update

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bandwidth Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BAND traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 217,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BAND. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 164,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bandwidth by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in Bandwidth by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bandwidth by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

