Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces Dividend of $0.55

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5545 per share by the bank on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of BKHYY stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. 1,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 21st. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

