Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,736,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,558,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

