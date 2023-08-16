Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,813,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 8,557,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,043.7 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKFCF remained flat at $0.58 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

