Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.83

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $14.00. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 7,725 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 27.44%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.