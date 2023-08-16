Baxter Underwood Acquires 150 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) CEO Baxter Underwood bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.59 per share, for a total transaction of $18,538.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,050,866.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Baxter Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Communities alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,486. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.