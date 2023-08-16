Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,298,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,089.4 days.
BEPTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
