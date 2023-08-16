Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 1,134,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,808,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 62.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 389,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 79.8% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 23.8% during the second quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 924,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 16.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 250.0% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

