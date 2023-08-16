Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 15,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BDX traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.40. 75,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.42. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.