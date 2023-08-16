Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $201.52 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Beldex has a market cap of $201.52 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.94 or 0.06268017 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00039233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,989,417 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,569,411 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

