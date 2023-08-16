Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Shares Down 5.3%

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.85 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). 380,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,275,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.18).

Bens Creek Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.09. The stock has a market cap of £53.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Bens Creek Group Company Profile

Bens Creek Group Plc owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

