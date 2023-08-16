Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Benton Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, palladium, and lithium resources. The company's projects include the Far Lake project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and the Abernethy property located southwest of Kenora, Ontario.

