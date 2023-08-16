Berenberg Bank Cuts Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($34.25) to GBX 2,500 ($31.71) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BLWYF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.91) to GBX 2,300 ($29.18) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,727 ($34.59) to GBX 2,526 ($32.04) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Bellway Stock Performance
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
