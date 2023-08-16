Berenberg Bank Cuts Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($34.25) to GBX 2,500 ($31.71) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BLWYF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.91) to GBX 2,300 ($29.18) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,727 ($34.59) to GBX 2,526 ($32.04) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bellway

Bellway Stock Performance

About Bellway

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $27.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Bellway has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $27.00.

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.