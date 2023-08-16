Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 15,413 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AbbVie worth $298,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.42. 1,497,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,208. The firm has a market cap of $269.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

