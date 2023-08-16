Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,785 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Equifax worth $184,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Equifax by 26.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,615. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.60. 177,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

