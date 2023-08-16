Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,756 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $416,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $561.73. 608,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

