Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 158,753 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Motorola Solutions worth $373,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.24. The stock had a trading volume of 370,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,909. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.63.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

