Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $194,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded up $9.85 on Wednesday, hitting $1,858.01. 108,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,025.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,863.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

