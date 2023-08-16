Bessemer Group Inc. Has $202.32 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,436,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $202,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.26. 656,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

