Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $170,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.57. 302,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

