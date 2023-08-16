Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,582 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $143,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE traded down $5.04 on Wednesday, reaching $426.64. The stock had a trading volume of 814,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

