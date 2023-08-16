Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 989 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Broadcom worth $244,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $836.84. 637,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $869.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.18. The stock has a market cap of $345.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

