Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of STERIS worth $156,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in STERIS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in STERIS by 11.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in STERIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.46. The company had a trading volume of 116,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,259. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

