Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 113,451 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,451 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Cadence Design Systems worth $147,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,051,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,476,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,198,000 after acquiring an additional 222,524 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,642 shares of company stock worth $33,655,424 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

