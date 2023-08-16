Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 337,248 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 337,248 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Chevron worth $703,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $159.81. 3,477,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $298.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

