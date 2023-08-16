BILL (NYSE:BILL) Trading Up 3.9%

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.08 and last traded at $106.00. Approximately 1,489,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,175,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

