BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

BLRX stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 275,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

