Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 66,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Biora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

