Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Report on BIOR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 66,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Biora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $24.25.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.
Biora Therapeutics Company Profile
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biora Therapeutics
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.