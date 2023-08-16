Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.05. 1,139,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,787. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

