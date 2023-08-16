Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,903,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,905,785. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

