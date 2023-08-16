Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.44. 1,627,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,375. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $337.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.59.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

