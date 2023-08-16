Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 7.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.63. 896,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,242. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $373.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

