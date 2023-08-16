Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.3% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $11.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,860.07. The company had a trading volume of 72,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,293. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,025.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,863.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

