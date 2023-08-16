BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $430,550.69 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $362.36 million and approximately $430,550.69 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $29,178.54 or 1.00047389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017706 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002243 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,350.63098541 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $441,957.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.