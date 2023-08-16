BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 24-Hour Volume of $420,221.75 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $29,124.55 or 0.99984914 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $361.69 million and $420,221.75 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,169.38715673 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $424,045.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

