Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.96 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,112.43 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $566.50 billion and approximately $13.96 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00755297 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00113430 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017205 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000342 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,459,093 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
